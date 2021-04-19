Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.