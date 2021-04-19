NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of NVE worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NVE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $71.25 on Monday. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $344.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.10.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.35% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.