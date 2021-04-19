Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $1,216,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMLS opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

