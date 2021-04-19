Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 65,619 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of The E.W. Scripps worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after buying an additional 561,775 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,574,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,937,000 after buying an additional 237,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,799 shares of company stock worth $3,838,522. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.