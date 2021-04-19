Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,083 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $52.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

