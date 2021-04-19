Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 885 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in City by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in City by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in City by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $80.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.00. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. City presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

