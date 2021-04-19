Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,751 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

