Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of FB Financial worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

FBK stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

