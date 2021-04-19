Morgan Stanley Buys 2,119 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $180,000.

NYSE CII opened at $20.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

