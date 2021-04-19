Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.15.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.88 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.87 million, a PE ratio of 137.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

