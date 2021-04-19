Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.15.
ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.88 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.87 million, a PE ratio of 137.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
