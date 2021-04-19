Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €608.50 ($715.88).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KER shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Kering stock opened at €635.00 ($747.06) on Monday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €581.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €571.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

