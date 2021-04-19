Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.38 ($121.62).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENX. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ENX opened at €89.15 ($104.88) on Monday. Euronext has a 1 year low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 1 year high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.25 and a 200-day moving average of €90.92.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

