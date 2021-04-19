Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SunPower were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPWR opened at $27.37 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

