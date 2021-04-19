Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $85.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on C. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.72.

NYSE C opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

