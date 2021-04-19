Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

