Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 128,211 Shares

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 128,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,319,291.19. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 59,730 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $612,232.50.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 40,699 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $411,059.90.

On Friday, March 26th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $104,939.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUCKU opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.