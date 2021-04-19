Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $74.25 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.50 to $74.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE ADC opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. Agree Realty has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.