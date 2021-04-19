Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 13,690 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of First Busey worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,040 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management raised its position in First Busey by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Busey by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,310 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

