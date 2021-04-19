Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after purchasing an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $902.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.