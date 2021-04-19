Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of The First Bancshares worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $802.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

