Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.10 Million Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a P/E ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

