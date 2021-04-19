Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

