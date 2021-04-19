Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regis were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGS. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regis by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 867,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Regis by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get Regis alerts:

RGS stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $453.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.