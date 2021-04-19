Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $997,000.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $1,468,290.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,737. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.27 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.20 million, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

