LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Bancroft Fund worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

BCV stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

