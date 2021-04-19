Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ready Capital by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $761.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

