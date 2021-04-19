Raymond James Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $113.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $92.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DELL. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.37.

Shares of DELL opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $102.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock valued at $60,494,145. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

