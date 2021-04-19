NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) PT Raised to $22.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $21.50 to $22.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a quick ratio of 1,712.96. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

