Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

