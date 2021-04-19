Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

