Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCHF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.73.
About Orbia Advance
