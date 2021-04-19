Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

GPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GPP opened at $11.69 on Monday. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $271.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.