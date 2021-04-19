Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,601.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,663 shares of company stock worth $6,905,074. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

