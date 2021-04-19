LPL Financial LLC Takes $376,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of KE by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after purchasing an additional 592,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 1,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth $205,388,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $205,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE opened at $51.53 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.