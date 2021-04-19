LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

BATS:HYHG opened at $62.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

