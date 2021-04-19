UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Sets New 1-Year High at $857.50

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 857.50 ($11.20) and last traded at GBX 846 ($11.05), with a volume of 12460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 787.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 776.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 31.59.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Shane Cooke purchased 12,500 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £95,250 ($124,444.73). Also, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

