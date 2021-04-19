Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $136.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $137.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

