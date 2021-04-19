CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,557,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,539,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CIXX. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

