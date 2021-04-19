Short Interest in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Declines By 17.8%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.44 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.