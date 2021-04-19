American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $27.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.82.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 68,962 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

