Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT opened at $22.27 on Friday. Chargepoint has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth about $6,697,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth about $4,521,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth about $2,881,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chargepoint during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.