JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $196.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.24.

CLX opened at $190.73 on Friday. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 133.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 158.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 13.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 457.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

