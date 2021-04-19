Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $912.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $847.00 to $912.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $811.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $742.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $700.12. BlackRock has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.