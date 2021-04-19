Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $76.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.30.

SR stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Spire by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spire by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

