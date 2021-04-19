Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.