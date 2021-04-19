Guy Chiarello Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $125.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.