LPL Financial LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after purchasing an additional 424,216 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

BCOR opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Blucora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

