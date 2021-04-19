Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $5,996,006.70 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06.

On Monday, January 25th, Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60.

On Thursday, January 21st, Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $76.22 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

