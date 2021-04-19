Northern Trust Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DZS were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DZS alerts:

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58. DZS Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DZS Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.