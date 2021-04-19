Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,568 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of ESSA Bancorp worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

