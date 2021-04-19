Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Harrow Health worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Harrow Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.86 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

